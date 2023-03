BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police are investigating a case of road rage that ended in a shooting.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi says the incident started near Culver Road and Monroe Avenue in the city of Rochester

It ended on Hemingway Drive around 7 a.m. when someone in one of the involved vehicles fired two rounds at the other, Catholdi says. Hemingway runs between Elmwood and Highland avenues.

Nobody was injured. The investigation is ongoing.