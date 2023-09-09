Road rage leads to motorcycle crash near Ridgeway and Lake avenues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering after a motorcycle crash Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Ridgeway and Lake avenue. According to Rochester Police, a motorcycle with two people on it was involved in a road rage incident when it ran a red light and crashed into another car.

The driver and passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was given several tickets and is facing charges.