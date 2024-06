ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A section of Westside Drive in the towns of Chili, Gates and Ogden will be closed starting on Sunday.

It will close starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday so crews can repair the railroad crossing. It will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Westside Drive will be closed from Chili‐Center Coldwater Road all the way to Glenlevit Drive. Crews will post a detour.