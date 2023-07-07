Rob Sands retiring from Constellation Brands’ Board of Directors

VICTOR, N.Y. — Constellation Brands, Inc. Thursday announced that Rob Sands will retire from his role as chair of the beverage company’s Board of Directors following the upcoming annual stockholders’ meeting July 18. Sands will continue to serve on the board.

Sands has served as Constellation’s board chair since 2019 and served as the company’s chief executive officer from 2007 to 2019.

“On behalf of my fellow Constellation Board members, I want to thank Rob for his leadership as Board Chair and during his more than three decades with the company,” said Constellation Brands President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands. “We look forward to Rob’s continued contributions as a board member as we chart the next phase of profitable growth for our company in a rapidly evolving and dynamic marketplace.”