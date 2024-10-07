Reports of robbery at Family Dollar leads to chase throughout city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody following a police chase through the city.

The chase started near the border between Monroe and Wayne counties on Route 104 before making its way into the city. It ended at the intersection of Monroe and Alliance avenues.

It all started when Rochester Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Family Dollar on East Ridge Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police later spotted the car around Hudson Avenue and Laser Street. When officers tried to pull the driver over, the car took off.

Police later took the teenager into custody. Officers say the suspects’ car sideswiped an uninvolved car at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Culver Road. No injuries were reported.