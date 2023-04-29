Robbery at gunpoint leads to crash on La Grange Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are looking for whoever tried to rob a woman at gunpoint that led to her Jeep flipping over.

This happened on La Grange Avenue off of Driving Park Avenue, at 4:30 Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was in the victim’s Jeep at one point during the incident.

This all ended when the Jeep flipped over. Police tell News10NBC the suspect took off by the time they arrived.

The 21-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.