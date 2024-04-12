Robbery charge Friday was man’s third arrest in a month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been arrested for the third time in less than a month — this time, for a robbery in which shots were fired.

Rochester Police say Joseph Mullin robbed a man at gunpoint on Meigs Street a month ago.

At least one shot was fired, but the victim wasn’t hurt.

Mullin was arrested for the robbery Friday morning.

Prior to this arrest, he was arrested March 21 after accidentally shooting himself with an illegal gun. He was arrested again a week later, after police say he broke into a home and threatened a person with a handgun before running off.