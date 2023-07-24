Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” actor, began career at Geva Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Robert Downey Jr., the Marvel movie actor who plays Iron Man and stars in the blockbuster film “Oppenheimer”, has a connection to Rochester.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair about “Oppenheimer”, Downey Jr. said he was thankful for his time in the Flower City.

When he was 17, he performed at Geva Theatre. He has gone on to star in multiple Marvel movies. In “Oppenheimer”, he plays role of businessman Lewis Strauss.

Since opening on Thursday, “Oppenheimer” has made $93.7 million internationally. However, that’s not as much as “Barbie” which made $182 million internationally.