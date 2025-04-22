Roberts Wesleyan announces NCAA women’s flag football team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Roberts Wesleyan University is gearing up to start an NCAA women’s flag football team.

The university announced on Tuesday that the team is expected to start competition in the spring of 2026. Because Roberts Wesleyan is a Division II school, athletic scholarships will be available starting this fall. The university says it’s already working to recruit athletes.

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports, especially for women, and is set to make its Olympic debut during the Los Angeles 2028 games. The team at Roberts Wesleyan will begin practicing in the fall and the inaugural season will have five to 10 games against other colleges.

Roberts Wesleyan will announce a head coach in the coming months.