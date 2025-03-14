Roberts Wesleyan grad student wins back-to-back NCAA Division 2 pole vault championships, breaking own record

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brynn King, a graduate student at Roberts Wesleyan University, has achieved remarkable success in pole vaulting.

King recently became a back-to-back NCAA Division 2 pole vault champion. King broke her own Division 2 record with a height of 4.66 meters. The 2024 Olympian has now claimed three consecutive national championships, winning twice in indoor pole vaulting and once in outdoor last spring.

She is the only student-athlete in Roberts Wesleyan history to win an NCAA championship. King has been trained by fellow alumna and Olympic champion Jenn Suhr.

