Roberts Wesleyan offers students a break from finals stress with goat yoga

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Students at Roberts Wesleyan University took part in a “Day of Play” featuring goat yoga on the main campus lawn Monday. This event offered a few hours of stress relief as students prepare for finals week.

“This absolutely made my day – animals are just so healing to the soul – such kind genuine creatures – just makes me happy, brings me joy,” said Addison Fletcher, a student.

Lindsay Brooks, the director of wellness, said, “Just listening to the laughter out there – it’s been real serious on campus the past couple of weeks – laughter is good for the mental health.”

Goat yoga, a trend that began in Oregon, was a big success at Roberts Wesleyan.

