Roberts Wesleyan University to add trades school, cut some programs in response to changing student demands

CHILI, N.Y. – Roberts Wesleyan University is restructuring to ensure its survival as the number of college-aged students is set to decrease for the first time in history.

The private Christian university is laying off about 20% of its full-time faculty, reorganizing departments and cutting some programs.

“We have done a complete review of our academic portfolio and there’s some programs that we know that constituents are not here for so, why invest in something that the constituents are not here for when over here you might have something the constituents are asking for,” says Dr. Rupert Hayles Jr., President of Roberts Wesleyan University.

80% of students at Roberts Wesleyan come from within 100 miles of the Chili campus and what they’re looking for has changed over the past decade. “There’s a new terminology… we have blue collar, we have white collar but now we have new collar… new collar is stackable certificates but not only that, they’re looking at trades,” explains Dr. Hayles.

The university plans to add certificate programs to its offerings. The former Chili Plastics building, donated to Roberts years ago, will also be transformed into something typically not seen at private universities, “that’s the future home of our trades school so, we’re not only just looking at the cost structure but how can we expand the top line because that’s the only way you’re going to grow,” Dr. Hayles says.

More than 1,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. have closed over the last decade including the only two Christian institutions in the New York City area. Dr. Hayles says that may actually offer another area of growth for Roberts, “as part of our strategic plan, (we’re looking at) not only the trade school but what do we do down in New York City so, we’re expanding down there as well.”

But, with the reorganization comes some growing pains, the biggest one being a 20% reduction in the number of current full-time faculty members.

President Hayles says they have to “right-size” their current academic offerings to ensure they can afford to offer what future students want at a reasonable price.

“If somebody is going to be let go, I ask my staff to give me the name and give me the photo of those individuals, it’s one thing as leaders we look at numbers and it’s a bunch of numbers, I look at them and I see that these are actual individuals and it’s going to affect their lives,” he says, “we want to make sure that we take care of them, make sure that when they leave, they leave with dignity if they do leave and make sure that we can serve them even into the future.”

Employees impacted by the lay-offs are being notified this week, it’s possible recent retirements may lessen the number. Anyone impacted will be offered a severance package and career placement services.

When it comes to current students, Dr. Hayles says they will not experience the elimination of their program. For incoming freshmen, he says, “9 times out of 10 we’ll be able to meet their needs and if we can’t, we’ll make referrals to where they need to go.”

The University is still finalizing a list of programs that will be cut. Any current or future students are encouraged to call the admission office with any questions.

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI*