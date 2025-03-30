Roberts Wesleyan’s Brynn King sets NCAA outdoor record in pole vault

TEXAS — An Olympic pole vaulter with a Rochester connection is continuing to reach new heights.

Roberts Wesleyan graduate student Brynn King broke the all-time NCAA women’s outdoor record in pole vault on Saturday. It happened at the 97th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

King cleared a 4.75-meter bar, breaking a record that stood since 2019. It was also King’s personal best, beating the mark of 4.73 meters that she cleared at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

King, a Texas native, competed two and a half hours away from home. While Roberts Wesleyan is a Division II school, the record stands across all three NCAA divisions. This season, King also won her third Division II title.

King was one of three women’s pole vaulters who competed for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Jenn Suhr has coached King. News10NBC spoke with King about her excitement after she qualified for the Olympics and at her send-off celebration.