Robitussin recalls 8 lots of Honey CF Max medicine

Check your medicine cabinet: The makers of Robitussin cough syrup have issued a nationwide recall. It’s for eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime. The company says the recall is due to microbial contamination.

The contaminants could be dangerous for people who are immunocompromised or medically at risk.

If you have the products, you should stop using them immediately.

The following lots are affected:

— Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4OZ; Lot #T10810; Expiry Date Oct. 31, 2025

— Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8OZ; Lot #T08730; Expiry Date May 31, 2025

— Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8OZ; Lot #T08731; Expiry Date May 31, 2025

— Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8OZ; Lot #T08732; Expiry Date May 31, 2025

— Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8OZ; Lot #T8733; Expiry Date May 31, 2025

— Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8OZ; Lot #T10808; Expiry Date Sept. 30, 2025

— Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8OZ; Lot #T08740; Expiry Date June 30, 2026

— Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8OZ; Lot #T08742; Expiry Date June 30, 2026