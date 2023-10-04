ROC Brewing Co. announces it will close Oct. 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROC Brewing Co. on South Union Street announced today that it will close on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The brewery posted on social media that: “Due to financial hardships culminating this week we are forced to close our doors Saturday, 10/7. We appreciate your support as a valued member of the family we have cultivated.”

The post says a gathering is planned Saturday at the brewery at 56 S. Union St. to celebrate its more than 12 years in business.

