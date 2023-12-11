Roc Holiday Village celebrates Kwanzaa

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

The Roc Holiday Village is celebrating more than Christmas. A Kwanzaa celebration was held on Sunday for people to come together and share African American and Pan African culture and traditions.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration that takes place December 26 to January 1 to honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

The holiday originated in 1966 and since then has become an important holiday tradition for many, and a way for community members to celebrate together.