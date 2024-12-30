Roc Holiday Village closes out with celebration of The Three Kings

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 6th annual Roc Holiday Village closed out on Sunday with a celebration of The Three Kings.

The Puerto Rican Festival organizers hosted the Christian celebration of the three Wise Men who brought gifts to baby Jesus. The celebration featured storytelling, live music, and a parade around the holiday village. It comes ahead of Día de Reyes (Three Kings Day), celebrated on Jan. 6 in Puerto Rico and many other cultures globally.

The holiday village at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park ran for 17 days, featuring shopping, ice skating, visits with Santa, movie nights, and other free activities.