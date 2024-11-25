Roc Holiday Village co-founder speaks about preparations and what’s new

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village is returning to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park for the sixth year starting Friday, Dec. 6.

There will be shopping, ice skating, visits with Santa, and other holiday festivities over the course of 17 days. Roc Holiday Village co-founder and co-owner Kelli Marsh says she got inspiration from other holiday markets around the world.

“We just thought there was a really big gap in the holiday season in Rochester since Midtown closed and we wanted to bring something back. We wanted to bring Santa back downtown,” Marsh said.

The holiday village will also feature free arcade games, trivia nights, and movie screenings. For the first time this year, the village is hosting the Winter Wonderland 5K race. It kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 and you can sign up here.

Roc Holiday Village is open from Dec. 6 through Dec. 29 except on Mondays and Tuesdays. The holiday village opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The day after that, the annual Liberty Pole lighting will take place at 5 p.m., followed by a parade to the holiday village.

You can see a list of times for free ice skating at the MLK Park rink here. Tickets to the winter igloos have already sold out.