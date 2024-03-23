ROC Home and Garden Show is this weekend — what’s outlook for home building in WNY this year?

Home and Garden Show begins this weekend in Rochester

Gardening and home improvement fans, rejoice! The ROC Home and Garden Show kicks off this weekend at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, and we’re getting you ready.

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, and be sure to bring cash. Click here for more information.

Rochester Home Builders Association CEO Rick Herman joined News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd live in studio on Friday to talk about the event; whether supply chains are improving; and what’s his outlook for home building in western New York this year.