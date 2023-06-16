ROC on Tech showcases innovation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROC on Tech, a full day of technology and innovation presentations in Rochester, was on Thursday.

News10NBC’s Briana Collier and Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean emceed the event. The annual conference showcases the latest technological advances and businesses from all across the region. It features speakers and panels on the ever-changing tech industry.

“Rochester is a technology hub,” said Bob Duffy, president of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. “I go back to a book called Jump-Starting America. It was published like four years ago. Two MIT professors studied 102 regions around the country for the next level of technology hubs besides Silicon Valley, Boston, and Austin. Number one on that study was Rochester, New York.”

Berkeley Brean participated in a fireside chat on the innovations going into the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.