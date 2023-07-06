Roc the Block job fair returns Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Roc the Block Community Employment Fair is coming to the Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center on Flint Street on Wednesday.

The jobs fair series in Rochester aims to connect community members with employers in a fun, block-party-like environment. It’s supported by the City of Rochester, RocehsterWorks, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, and other groups.

The job fairs run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the schedule:

June 14: International Plaza, 828 N Clinton Ave.

July 12: Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center 271 Flint St.

Aug. 9: Edgerton R-Center 41 Backus St

Sept. 27: Parcel 5, 285 E. Main St