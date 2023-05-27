‘Roc the Block Party’ ahead of Amerks playoff game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a big game ahead for the Rochester Amerks! Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is being held at home Saturday night.

Before you come out to cheer on the Amerks, fans are invited to the pregame “Roc the Block Party” outside the Blue Cross Arena

Fans can enjoy live music, food and drink specials, and plenty of fun for the whole family. It begins at 4 p.m. and goes until the puck drops to start the game.

The Amerks are facing the Hershey Bears in this series. The first two games were held in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Amerks won the first game on Tuesday, but lost the second game on Thursday. That brings the series to a tie of 1-1.

Saturday’s game is being held at the Blue Cross Arena, and tickets are sold out! But, there are still some left for Game 4 happening on Monday. To grab tickets for Monday’s game, click here.

You can also watch the game on MSG network.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.