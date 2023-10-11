Roc the Block Party on Friday will celebrate Amerks season opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hockey season is returning. The Rochester Amerks will play their season opener at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday night and there will be a block party and happy hour before that.

The opening night festivities begin with the Roc the Block Party at 4 p.m. on Broad Street downtown. There will be family-friendly activities including a bounce house, face painting, food, and live music.

At the block party, Genesee Brewery is holding a happy hour where people can enjoy $5 beer specials. People can also enjoy $2 Genesee drafts inside at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena, located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium, until the puck drops.

The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. making the start of the Amerks 68 season in the AHL. They will take on the Bridgeport Islanders. You can get tickets here.

This season, the Amerks will play 36 home and 36 away games. The final game of the regular season will be on April 21.