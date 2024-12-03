‘ROC the Day’ 24-hour online giving event kicks off Tuesday, supporting 600 local non-profits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The countdown to a significant event is underway. Tuesday marks Giving Tuesday, known locally as “ROC the Day,” a global day dedicated to giving.

2024 marks the 14th year the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is hosting this 24-hour online giving event in Rochester. It offers an opportunity to support 600 nonprofit organizations in the area.

Donors can select the causes and organizations they care about in one, easy transaction. Since its inception, ROC the Day has raised over $11 million.

Donate here.