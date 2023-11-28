ROC the Day aims to raise money for more than 500 nonprofits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROC the Day, a 24-hour online fundraiser to encourage people to support more than 500 nonprofits, is on Tuesday.

The United Way of Greater Rochester is hosting the 13th annual Roc the Day to support non-profits in the nine-county Rochester area. It always takes place on Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving when people are encouraged to give to charity.

You can find nonprofits to donate to here and track how much dollars the program has raised. Some of the many charities include 13thirty Cancer Connect, ABC Wildlife Rehab, the Alzheimer’s Association of the Rochester & Finger Lakes Region, the American Diabetes Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Lollypop Farm, and the Mary Cariola Center.