ROC the Future Alliance holds annual luncheon and releases State of Our Children report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ROC the Future Alliance, a nonprofit that brings together parents and others together to support children’s academic and social success, held its 11th annual luncheon on Friday.

The alliance also presented its annual report on progress of improving the lives of students in the Rochester community. The report highlights how housing insecurity impacts education, the impacts of the RCSD pre-kindergarten program, and high school graduation rates. You can read the full State of Our Children report here.

At the luncheon, the World of Inquiry School #58 Band and the Garth Fagan Dance Student Ensemble performed. There were also guest speakers including Senator Samra Brouk, RCSD Commissioner Isaiah Santiago, and Dr. April Aycock who directs the Monroe County Office of Mental Health. The luncheon took place at the Bourbon Street Room of ArtisanWORKS.