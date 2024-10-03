ROC the Riverway Weekend, celebrating Genesee River, begins Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A three-day event series celebrating the Genesee River kicks off on Friday. ROC the Riverway Weekend features over two dozen activities to celebrate the city’s relationship with the river.

ROC the Riverway Weekend dates back more than 40 years and will also highlight the city’s more than 30 projects along the river.

Some activities include boat cruises, historical presentations, and a chance to see the fall salmon run. There are also guided walking and biking tours. Here’s the schedule for each day. You can register and see more details here.

Friday:

Fall Salmon Run: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Genesee River and Erie Canal Boat Cruises: 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Genesee River and Erie Canal Boat Cruise with Live Music: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Reconnect Rochester’s “Light Up The Night Ride”: Gather at 6, ride begins at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Fall Salmon Run: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sturgeon Release in the Genesee River: 10 a.m. to noon

Tours of the Lower Falls and Gorge: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rochester’s Origins Walking Tour: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

ROC the Riverway Guided Bike Tour: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Boat Cruise: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From the Beyond: Tales of Melancholy, Grief, and Tragedy: Noon to 1:45 p.m.

Historic High Falls Walking Tour: 1 to 2 p.m.

Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse Tours: 1 to 5 p.m.

Genesee River and Erie Canal Boat Cruises: 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Guided Paddle Clean-Up from the Genesee Waterways Center: 3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday: