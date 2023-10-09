ROC Unite holds rally calling for the state to amend bail reform laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The group ROC Unite held a rally on Sunday afternoon at State Assemblyman Harry Bronson’s office to call for amending the state’s bail reform and raise the age laws.

Among their demands is the addition of a dangerousness standard to bail reform, changing standards for repeat offenders under the Raise the Age Law, and special funding for police recruitment and retention.

Advocates cited recent murders and car break-ins as just a couple of the reasons why they’re concerned.

“We’ve got victims here that are with us that’ve been assaulted and had their vehicles stolen, that have been victims of break-ins and stuff like that,” said Marcus Williams of ROC Unite. “They do not respond nor care for the people that are harmed or injured that are the victims of crime. People are dying in the street every day.”

Sunday’s rally was the third held by ROC Unite.