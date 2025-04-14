Rochester 5K raises funds for transplant patients at Strong Memorial

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester River Run/Walk 5K, which aims to raise funds to support people waiting for or recovering from organ transplant surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital, took place Sunday morning at Genesee Valley Park.

The money raised helps cover necessities needed after a transplant. The event also promoted National Donate Life Month, emphasizing how being an organ donor can save up to eight lives. During the event, there was a ceremony recognizing Strong Hospital’s transplant team and several transplant families.

“We believe that everybody can be a donor, not just an organ donor, but a tissue and eye donor as well, and we want to make sure people know they too can do this and they can be a donor hero,” said Judy Gierlach, the co-chair of the event.

Since the event’s inception in 2001, they have raised more than $365,000 for transplant patients and living donors, as most people are often in need of emergency financial assistance while awaiting or recovering from surgery.

To make a donation to Strong Memorial, click here. To join the organ donor registry, click here.

