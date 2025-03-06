Rochester adds third crew to help with growing potholes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s roads are facing a bumpy challenge as potholes continue to pop up across the city.

City crews paid a visit to Hebard and Dewey Street Thursday as part of their ongoing efforts to improve road conditions. According to a report from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, less than half of Rochester’s roads are in good condition, with 12% rated as poor.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the city is adding a third crew every day to “attack these potholes.” He noted, “We haven’t seen potholes like this in a very long time, but we’re seeing them because of the weather we’re having.”

The city wants the public to report all potholes they see. You can do that here. You can also call 311. The city aims to complete repairs within 48 hours of a report.

“The recent mild winters haven’t been as rough on the roads, but this year has been different,” Mayor Evans said. “We’ve had more snow and cold than we’ve probably had in two years.”

If a pothole damages your car, the city offers a claims process, although there have been no payouts for pothole-related damages this winter season. To learn more about the claims process, click here.

