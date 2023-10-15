Rochester adoption agency’s Facebook hacked ahead of annual fundraising event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester-based adoption agency “Children Awaiting Parents” says its Facebook account, and the Facebook account of its CEO, have been hacked.

CEO Lauri McKnight says her agency is working with Facebook to investigate the hack and get their accounts back.

McKnight is warning the public to be vigilant, because the hackers could use both of these accounts to try to scam you or spread misinformation.

The hack comes exactly three weeks before their annual gala which is Children Awaiting Parents’ biggest fundraiser of the year.