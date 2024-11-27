Rochester airport braces for busy Thanksgiving travel rush

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Airports around the country including in Rochester are bracing for what could be the biggest Thanksgiving travel rush ever.

AAA is predicting that nearly 80 million Americans will venture at least 50 miles this week through next Monday. Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, says 10,000 passengers came through the airport on Tuesday. That’s several thousand higher than normal and Moore expects the same volume today.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest seven consecutive days of the year for us and for airports across the country. So travel is going to be pretty high today. Moving on through the rest of the week,” he said.

Moore said the airport prepares for the travel rush weeks in advance by meeting with staff responsible for the airfield, car rentals, airlines, concessions, and more.

“It’s all about planning and making sure everybody’s where they need to be and the staffing levels are what they need to be,” he said.

Moore says there’s a new system aiming to make parking easier at the airport’s garage. A green light will identify an open parking space and a red light will identify a filled space. On the second floor of the garage, people can also reserve a parking spot ahead of time.

“It just eases people’s anxieties and stress levels when they’re trying to find a parking spot by quickly identifying available parking areas,” he said.