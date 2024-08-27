Rochester airport gears up for uptick in travelers as Labor Day approaches

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Labor Day is on Monday which means people are taking their last trip before the summer ends or school starts up again. AAA predicts that domestic air travel will increase by 9% this year.

News10NBC TODAY was live from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with what travelers can expect. Airport director Andy Moore says there’s typically an uptick of about 25,000 travelers coming through the airport around Labor Day and there may be even more this year. This was the busiest July at the Rochester airport in about six years. There were also two days in August that saw the most passengers per day that the airport had seen in six years.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the business and leisure traveler which is great,” Moore said.

Moore says the travel rush typically starts on the Thursday before Labor Day. He’s reminding people to arrive early and to be patient at TSA screening.

Moore also spoke about new non-stop destinations coming to the Rochester airport. Southwest Airlines will soon offer flights to Las Vegas and Spirit Airlines will offer flights to Fort Lauderdale. Avelo Airlines will also offer flights to Lakeland, Florida in addition to Concord and Charlotte.

“It’s exciting. I mean, our numbers are up from 2023. So, we keep trending in the right direction as more and more people travel,” Moore said.