Rochester airport is getting new airline with four destinations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new airline with four destinations is coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Monroe County announced that Breeze Airways will begin flights in May. The airline will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, S.C., and Raleigh, N.C, twice a week. Passengers can also stay on the same plane and continue to New Orleans or Orlando.

David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said there’s a growing demand for flights between the northeast and mid-Atlantic region, which made Rochester a great fit. Neeleman is also the founder JetBlue and other airlines.

You can book flights through Breeze online here. Here’s the schedule for the flights: