Rochester airport is getting new airline with four destinations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new airline with four destinations is coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.
Monroe County announced that Breeze Airways will begin flights in May. The airline will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, S.C., and Raleigh, N.C, twice a week. Passengers can also stay on the same plane and continue to New Orleans or Orlando.
David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said there’s a growing demand for flights between the northeast and mid-Atlantic region, which made Rochester a great fit. Neeleman is also the founder JetBlue and other airlines.
You can book flights through Breeze online here. Here’s the schedule for the flights:
- Charleston, S.C. (Thursdays and Sundays starting on May 8. Fares start at $59 one way)
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Mondays and Fridays starting on May 9. Fares start at $49 one way)
- New Orleans (One stop/no change of plane on Thursdays and Sundays starting on May 8)
- Orlando, Fla. (One stop/no change of plane on Mondays and Fridays starting May 9)