Rochester airport nominated again for USA Today award for best small airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is getting some national recognition.

The airport has been nominated for the USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Award for best small airport. Public voting has begun and will continue through Sept. 23.

This is the second straight year the Rochester airport has been nominated. It finished 10th last year.

More than 2.6 million people traveled through the airport in 2023, the largest volume in more than 15 years.