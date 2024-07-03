Rochester airport sees influx of travelers ahead of Fourth of July

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holiday travel is in full swing at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday morning, the day before the Fourth of July.

At least two dozen flights are scheduled to leave by noon. The TSA says it’s prepared for what is expected to be the busiest travel season ever.

Since mid-May, the TSA has seen multiple days break into the top 10 in the agency’s 22-year history. One traveler explains how they’re handling the rush.

“Honestly, I did know the Fourth of July week would be hectic. So booking a week or two ahead of time did let us get to our destination a little bit faster and less congested,” said.

A reminder to get to the airport early and make sure you are ready to get through security with your ID and ticket prepared.

Some of the flights out of Rochester are heading to Newark, New Jersey, an airport that’s dealing with a string of delays and cancellations due to low staffing for air traffic control.

The FAA says staffing is currently at 59% at Newark, well below the national average. The FAA says it plans to transfer management of the New York-New Jersey airspace to the Philadelphia air traffic control tower in late July to improve efficiency.