Rochester airport terminal closed for epoxy spill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The upper road to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport’s terminal was closed for hours on Tuesday because of an epoxy spill.

This is the road people take to drop their friends and family off to catch their flight. At midday, it was blocked by a sheriff’s deputy. The airport says there was a leak of epoxy in a third-floor maintenance room. The upper road was closed by RFD Hazmat trucks that went to the scene because that’s how they got access to the spill.

The airport director said the spill happened in an area where passengers never go.

The upper road is now open.