Rochester airport upgrade plan aims to attract more passengers, flights

Millions of dollars in upgrades being made at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Millions of taxpayer dollars are funding major upgrades to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. Governor Kathy Hochul visited the airport on Friday to get a firsthand look at the project.

“We’re getting it done, no more renderings, no more pretty pictures, it’s real, it’s coming to life,” Hochul said.

One of the new changes is a parking system in the garage. Crews are installing fixtures that will light up either green or red depending on spot availability. This is just one of 10 different projects planned for the airport.

When all is said and done, there will be new entryways, ticketing and baggage claim areas, elevators, jet bridges, baggage belts, a veterans area, and an observation area honoring Frederick Douglass.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Andy Moore, director of the airport, about how these upgrades will impact travelers.

Jennifer Lewke, News10NBC: “I think most people who live in this area say, you can make it as pretty as you want … what I really want is more direct flights, or more ways for me to get out of town and back home. So, how does this help with that?”

Andy Moore, airport director: “So, it’s all about creating a better passenger experience. We get more passengers here in the airport, the airlines recognize that we are invested in this airport and the future of where we’re going as a community, and then it allows me to go out to the airlines and talk about potentially new routes.”

Jennifer Lewke: “What have you seen as far as numbers; are people using this airport more often than they were?”

Andy Moore: “Absolutely they are. 2023, total passenger volumes were the best we’ve had in about five years.”

Moore noted that while the airport saw more business travelers about 10 years ago, the introduction of ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit, Avelo, and Allegiant has led to an increase in people traveling to vacation destinations.

According to Moore, the ongoing construction should not cause any delays for passengers. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2025.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.