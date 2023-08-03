Rochester Ambassador Program reignites conversations on Business Improvement District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is expected to pilot an ambassador program in the coming months. The program hopes to bring a handful of friendly faces downtown, guiding tourists to the best restaurants, coffee shops, and things to do.

Monroe County’s Industrial Development Agency has pledged $300,000 – half of the program’s expected budget – to help kick things off

“For all the visitors coming for conventions, it’s for school groups, or maybe you’re coming for an admissions tour to one of our local universities,” state Senator Jeremy Cooney said. “Those are the people that we’re actually targeting with the ambassador program.”

If the program is successful, the goal is to have it eventually get absorbed into a Business Improvement District (BID).

“There’s so much going on in Rochester its exciting,” Bob Duffy, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, said. “So the BID and the ambassador program are just two more adjuncts to support it.”

The BID doesn’t technically exist yet. A year out from when the city last considered it, it’s still in the planning stages. A BID is a private organization – typically a nonprofit – that’s given government approval to tax businesses in a certain area. That money is then spent by the BID on private projects to bring in new business and ultimately raise property values. The projects can range from new benches to event series to hanging flower baskets – whatever the BID chooses to spend the money on, they can.

“[The Chamber of Commerce has] almost 1,300 members,” Duffy said. “Not one of our members has ever reached out and said ‘I don’t like this idea.’ I think people feel it’s a very positive step forward, and we’re going in the right direction.”

But not everyone’s on board. The BID Education Committee – a grassroots organization of people who live in and around downtown Rochester – have several concerns.

“BIDS are designed to increase property values,” organizer Kelly Cheatle said. “Increasing property values may sound great on the surface, but they can also have negative impacts.”

One such impact that Cheatle and organizer Halima Aweis are concerned about: current residents getting priced out of their homes.

“Anything that would actually benefit the lives of the Rochesterians downtown, I would be happy to see the money go towards. But this is going to service tourists, this is going to service people who don’t live in our city, and this is money people in our city actually need,” Aweis said.

She and Cheatle both pointed to Rochester’s sky-high poverty levels. The city is consistently ranked as having some of the highest rates of poverty in the nation. Putting a BID in charge would only lead to sanitizing downtown’s image, they say, without positively impacting those currently in poverty.

“By furthering this divide, we’re furthering this segregation, we’re furthering this disparities, and we’re continuing to push the black and brown populations, the impoverished populations, further down into the condition that they’re in,” Aweis said.

Cheatle pointed to a study on Business Improvement Districts done in D.C.

The study concluded that while there are ways to structure a BID to positively impact vulnerable and marginalized communities, Washington’s BID directly contributed to the displacement of Black residents, with little accountability.

Cheatle and Aweis worry that the BID in Rochester will go the way of D.C.’s.

But its supporters maintain that the BID, while predominantly for tourists, will bring in plenty of funding, businesses, and ultimately life downtown.

“The BID will help bring us closer to that vision of a more livable, workable center city community,” Cooney said.

Cooney said the plan is for taxpayer dollars to prop up the ambassador program while it’s in the pilot stage. But if it proves successful, which he and Duffy said they believe it will, the ultimate goal is to bring it under the soon-to-be-created BID’s jurisdiction.

When the time comes, the county’s tourism promotion agency Visit Rochester will train the ambassadors. They said they do not yet have a timeline for how many ambassadors will be out on the streets, or when the program will kick off.