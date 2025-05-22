Rochester Amerks fall to Laval in game 3; Next game is must-win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks fell to 1-4 to the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night, making the next game in the series a win-or-go-home situation.

With the Amerks’ loss, Laval has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. The Rocket will host both game four on Friday and game five, if necessary, on Sunday. The first two games took place at the Blue Cross Arena before the Amerks headed to Laval, Quebec.

The Amerks have been off for a few days while traveling. Before the game, the Amerks talked about taking things chill. Maybe they took that a little bit too serious. Only 15 seconds in, Laval’s got a 1-0 lead.

Rochester trailed practically from the puck drop. But they did keep things at bay, and in the third period. Amerks right wing Lucas Rusek finally broke through the average to make it a tie game, but still a lot of time left on the clock. From there, the rocket would really just take off. Three goals in a span of less than six minutes wound up giving Laval that 4-1 win.

Here’s when the puck drops for the remaining two games: