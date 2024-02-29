Rochester Amerks host sensory-friendly game night

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Blue Cross Arena hosted a sensory-friendly game night on Wednesday. Hockey fans with sensory disabilities were able to enjoy all the sights and sounds of the Rochester Amerks, just a little bit quieter.

As the Amerks faced the Syracuse Crunch, the Amerks silenced buzzers, turned off flashing lights, and turned the music down. Blue Cross Arena also set up a separate sensory friendly room with low lights and pleasing sensory toys. One parent says that, for his son, this kind of event is a blessing.

“They have smoke coming out of the Jumbotron and the music’s at a lower volume,” said John Jakubonis. “So, Alex and his best friend here, they can enjoy the game and cheer on their team. And they don’t have the fear of the anxiety of a loud noise startling them.”

The Amerks have one more sensory-friendly night this season, on Wednesday, March 20 when they face the Hartford Wolf Pack. You can get tickets here.