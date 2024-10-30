Rochester Amerks players will read out loud at libraries starting November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Amerks players are partnering with the Monroe County Library System to stop by local libraries to read to children.

This is the 19th year of the “Reading Power Play” program. The first event will take place on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Irondequoit Public Library and there will be nine other reading events after that through January. Two of the events will take place at Wendy’s.

Players will not only read but also give a brief hockey demonstration. There will be a raffle and an autograph session at each event. Youth in attendance can get a free ticket to any home game in the regular season. You can see the Amerks’ schedule here.

Here is the list of locations where players will read: