Rochester Amerks set to take on Syracuse in playoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Amerks are set to start their post-season run as they take on the Syracuse Crunch in the American Hockey League playoffs.

It’s a best-of-five division semifinal series. The two teams have met in the playoffs for the last two years with the Amerks beating the Crunch in the 2022-23 season and losing last year.

“Anyone who gets out of the North Division or the other division with Hershey, you got a real good chance to to go really far,” said Mike Leone, head coach of the Rochester Americans. “I mean, whether you’re playing Toronto, Cleveland, whoever you’re playing, that’s going to be a tough matchup. And I think it’s good to go through that. Syracuse get a lot of respect for their team, how they play. They’re really good defensively. They’re physical. So it’s going to be a big test for our group.”

The Amerks are the higher seed and will host games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary. Game one is scheduled for Friday at the Blue Cross Arena. You can get tickets here.

