Rochester Amerks to host game for polar bear, ice conservation awareness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester organizations are partnering for a good cause: The Rochester Amerks and Seneca Park Zoo.

On December 22, the team will be hosting “Freeze Fest” to raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation in the arctic regions. The team will be giving out color-changing cups to the first 3,000 fans.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be making an appearance. And once again, the team will be wearing polar-bear-themed jerseys for when they take on the Providence Bruins.