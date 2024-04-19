Rochester Amerks will play final home game of regular season Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans will play their final home game of the regular season on Friday night before the playoffs.

The puck at the Blue Cross Arena will drop at 7:05 p.m. as the Amerks face the Clevland Monsters. You can get tickets here.

The Amerks are looking to end the season as leaders of the AHL North Division. Currently, they’re tied with the Syracuse crunch with 38 wins and 23 losses this season. The Amerks’ final game of the regular season will be away against the Utica Comets.