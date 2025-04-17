Rochester and Cleveland police face off in hockey game to support Jamieson Ritter Foundation

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends, family, and supporters gathered at Blue Cross Arena Wednesday night to honor the memory of Jamieson Ritter, the Webster native who died in the line of duty while serving on the Cleveland Police Department.

The event featured a hockey game between police officers from the Rochester area and Cleveland.

The game supported the Jamieson Ritter Foundation, which provides scholarships to graduating seniors from McQuaid Jesuit, Ritter’s high school.

“These are Cleveland police officers. They took the day off and drove 4 hours and 15 minutes to come to Rochester to play hockey,” Jon Ritter, Jamieson’s father, said.

Alysia Ritter, Jamieson’s sister, emphasized the foundation’s mission. “With his time being cut short at 27-years-old, [he] was on a mission to make greatness,” she said. “That’s what this foundation is about, is trying to continue his legacy.”

Danielle Franca-Shelley, Jamieson’s former teacher, also showed her support. “When I found out that Jamieson had passed in the line of duty, I was devastated,” she said. “He was devoted to his community.”

The Rochester team won the game with a score of 10 to 4. The Ritter family plans to continue this tradition in the future.

