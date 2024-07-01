Two local men charged in major drug bust

Twenty search warrants were executed in Ontario and Monroe Counties on Wednesday, June 26 as part of a months-long investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in Ontario County, specifically the Geneva area. Three additional search warrants were executed in New York City, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

This investigation was led by multiple local, county, state, and federal agencies for several months.

As a result of this investigation and the execution of these search warrants, the following has been seized:

six kilograms of cocaine

two kilograms (total) of heroin and fentanyl

100 fentanyl pills

100 ecstasy pills

34 oxycodone pills

130 grams of methamphetamine

72 bottles of liquid – suspected animal tranquilizer

2.6 pounds of cannabis

nine firearms – six from Monroe County and three from Geneva

$150,000 in cash

14 vehicles

Reinaldo Suarez, 51, of Rochester, and Oscar Alvarado, 30, of Greece, face charges of felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

