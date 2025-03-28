Rochester Animal Services offers 50% off adoption fees for big dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Animal Services is offering 50% off on adoption fees for dogs over 30 pounds at a pop-up event on Saturday.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Rochester Animal Services says it’s holding the event because of an influx of large dogs. Anyone looking to adopt should bring photo ID and information on all people living in the home, including children. You should also bring proof of vaccines for any current dogs living in your home.

Rochester Animal Services Center is at 184 Verona St.