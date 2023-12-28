Rochester Animal Services will expand its hours; Adoptions resume after virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Animal Services will expand its hours starting Sunday, Dec. 31 following the parvovirus outbreak around Christmas that killed 11 dogs.

The shelter on Verona Street is expanding its hours for visiting and adoption so they’re open outside the traditional workday. Here are the new hours:

Noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with the exception of the third Tuesday of each month, when the shelter will be closed for staff and volunteer training.

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Rochester Animal Services is still not accepting dog surrenders but resumed pet adoptions by appointment on Wednesday. The shelter is organizing free distemper/parvovirus vaccine clinics for pets belonging to city residents. The clinics are on Dec. 29, Jan. 5, and Jan. 19 at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Smith Street. They’re from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at parking lot C. You can call 428-9743 to get more information.

During the outbreak, people and rescue organizations fostered 14 dogs who were asymptomatic. The shelter is still seeking help from the community to foster dogs on an emergency basis through quarantine. You can call 585-428-7274 if you’re interested.