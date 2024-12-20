Rochester Animal Services will reduce dog adoption fees on Dec. 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Animal Services is reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs on Saturday, Dec. 28, aiming to match pets with a loving home this holiday season.

The adoption fees will be $25 instead of the regular $50. People can meet dogs available for adoption on Monday through Sunday, noon to 3:30 p.m., at the shelter on Verona Street. The shelter will be closed on Christmas Day.

People interested in adopting should bring a collar and a leash to take their pet home.